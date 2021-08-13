Advertisement

Newton’s new city pool opens Saturday

By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - A grand opening will be held Saturday for Newton’s new city pool.

The new facility has been under construction all summer after weather and project delays.

The grand opening will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. with ribbon-cutting. The public will be able to swim from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Saturday and 1-5 p.m. on Sunday. The pool’s future schedule will depend on lifeguard availability.

“Everything is working, safe, and usable for the public, but you may notice a few little things that still need to be tweaked. Don’t worry, any loose ends will be fixed after closing for the season.” said the city said on Newton. “If there are thunderstorms or lightning tomorrow, we will postpone the opening by 30 minutes and then re-evaluate.”

Our new pool is looking beautiful! We hope to see you tomorrow for the grand opening. Everything is working, safe, and...

Posted by Newton, KS City Government on Friday, August 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the highway patrol, the two vehicle crash was on I-70 at mile marker 284 in...
Abilene man killed in fiery crash near Chapman
Alberto Ortiz died from his injuries after a car hit his motorcycle in a Wednesday night, Aug....
Family identifies man killed in SE Wichita hit-and-run
Sedgwick County Sheriff's deputies arrested 25-year-old Lila Garcia in connection to a deadly...
Woman arrested after deadly hit-and-run involving motorcycle in SE Wichita
Ambulance
3 brothers die after passing out from fumes in manure pit
The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
High school football player dies after collapsing from heatstroke, family says

Latest News

A former Wichita College teacher and debate coach pleaded guilty on Wednesday to having a...
Former Wichita teacher sentenced for having sex with student
Catalytic converter
WPD hopes new program will cut down on catalytic converter theft
Newton's new pool opens Saturday
Newton's new pool opens Saturday
Salina FD Forensics Report
Audit reveals fraud within Salina Fire Dept.