Newton’s new city pool opens Saturday

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - A grand opening will be held Saturday for Newton’s new city pool.

The new facility has been under construction all summer after weather and project delays.

The grand opening will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. with ribbon-cutting. The public will be able to swim from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Saturday and 1-5 p.m. on Sunday. The pool’s future schedule will depend on lifeguard availability.

“Everything is working, safe, and usable for the public, but you may notice a few little things that still need to be tweaked. Don’t worry, any loose ends will be fixed after closing for the season.” said the city said on Newton. “If there are thunderstorms or lightning tomorrow, we will postpone the opening by 30 minutes and then re-evaluate.”

