Advertisement

COVID-stricken Oregon deploys National Guard to hospitals

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s governor said Friday she will send up to 1,500 National Guard troops to hospitals around the state to support healthcare workers as the COVID-19 surges amid the rapid spread of the Delta variant.

Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, said the first group of 500 Guard members will be deployed next Friday to serve as material and equipment runners in the most stricken hospitals and to help with COVID-19 testing.

There are 733 people hospitalized with the virus in Oregon as of Friday, including 185 people in intensive care units, she said in a statement. Hospitals warned earlier this week that they are near capacity as the state endures a fourth wave of the outbreak and may start having to turn away patients with non-COVID conditions if things don’t improve.

“I cannot emphasize enough the seriousness of this crisis for all Oregonians, especially those needing emergency and intensive care,” Brown said, reiterating that message. “When our hospitals are full with COVID-19 patients, there may not be room for someone needing care after a car crash, a heart attack, or other emergency situation.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the highway patrol, the two vehicle crash was on I-70 at mile marker 284 in...
Abilene man killed in fiery crash near Chapman
Alberto Ortiz died from his injuries after a car hit his motorcycle in a Wednesday night, Aug....
Family identifies man killed in SE Wichita hit-and-run
Sedgwick County Sheriff's deputies arrested 25-year-old Lila Garcia in connection to a deadly...
Woman arrested after deadly hit-and-run involving motorcycle in SE Wichita
Ambulance
3 brothers die after passing out from fumes in manure pit
The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
High school football player dies after collapsing from heatstroke, family says

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Salina FD Forensics Report
Audit reveals fraud within Salina Fire Dept.
Spirit AeroSystems
Spirit AeroSystems announces new vaccination policies
After months of sexual harassment allegations and calls for resignation, Andrew Cuomo announced...
NY Legislature won’t try to impeach Cuomo after he quits
People considered for booster shots
CDC approves vaccine boosters for the immunocompromised