Sedgwick County expands COVID-19 testing hours

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – The Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD) is expanding its hours of operation at its COVID-19 sampling site, Sunflower Shelter at Sedgwick County Park, 6501 W. 21st St.

Beginning Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, the new hours of operation will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Wednesday hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SCHD offers no-cost, walk-in testing to all residents regardless of symptoms. People should enter off of 13th St. and follow the signs located in the park. No appointment is needed.

SCHD staff will take a nasal, oral or saliva sample and send it to a lab for COVID-19 molecular testing. Results are generally available by the afternoon of the next weekday.

