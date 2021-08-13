Advertisement

Sedgwick County expands COVID-19 testing hours

COVID-19 testing
COVID-19 testing
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – The Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD) is expanding its hours of operation at its COVID-19 sampling site, Sunflower Shelter at Sedgwick County Park, 6501 W. 21st St.

Beginning Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, the new hours of operation will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Wednesday hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SCHD offers no-cost, walk-in testing to all residents regardless of symptoms. People should enter off of 13th St. and follow the signs located in the park. No appointment is needed.

SCHD staff will take a nasal, oral or saliva sample and send it to a lab for COVID-19 molecular testing. Results are generally available by the afternoon of the next weekday.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the highway patrol, the two vehicle crash was on I-70 at mile marker 284 in...
Abilene man killed in fiery crash near Chapman
Alberto Ortiz died from his injuries after a car hit his motorcycle in a Wednesday night, Aug....
Family identifies man killed in SE Wichita hit-and-run
Sedgwick County Sheriff's deputies arrested 25-year-old Lila Garcia in connection to a deadly...
Woman arrested after deadly hit-and-run involving motorcycle in SE Wichita
Ambulance
3 brothers die after passing out from fumes in manure pit
The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
High school football player dies after collapsing from heatstroke, family says

Latest News

Salina FD Forensics Report
Audit reveals fraud within Salina Fire Dept.
Spirit AeroSystems
Spirit AeroSystems announces new vaccination policies
People considered for booster shots
CDC approves vaccine boosters for the immunocompromised
Amazon
New Amazon fulfillment center to open Sunday
COVID Vaccines
Whitmer signs directive aimed at getting additional COVID-19 vaccine doses