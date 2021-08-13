Sedgwick County waiting on booster guidance from state, federal government

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The CDC on Friday unanimously voted to recommend a third shot (a booster) of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine to those who are immunocompromised.

This comes after the FDA on Thursday night authorized the extra dose. When could Sedgwick County residents with weakened immune systems get the booster?

Eyewitness News spoke with local health officials on when the county can expect the extra doses. Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne Byrne said the county should have guidance within the week for a third dose for those who are immunocompromised.

The CDC provided guidance on exactly who falls into that group. This would include people treated for cancers, organ transplant patients, those who have received stem cell transplants within the last two years, people with diseases that damage the immune system, advanced or untreated HIV, those taking high-dose steroids and chronic medical conditions that weaken the immune system.

Dr. Maggie Hagan, director of infection prevention at Ascension Via Christi said the third dose doesn’t mean the other two shots didn’t work, it’s just added protection.

“The third dose is just extra measure to help people who are very vulnerable, who have a very weakened immune system, mount a better response,” she said. “(It) still (is) not going to be 100 percent, but it’s better than what they mounted with the first two doses in terms of their protection.”

Only Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been approved for the third dose. Those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will have to wait.

