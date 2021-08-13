Sterling Mahomes suits up with dad for first Chiefs training camp

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Sterling Skye Mahomes suited up for her first Chiefs training camp with dad, Patrick, on Thursday.

Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes posted a picture on Instagram of his daughter, Sterling, and fiancee, Brittany Matthews, on Thursday evening. He said this was, “Sterling’s first camp.”

Sterling dawns a beaming smile in the photo of the family indicating she had a great day watching her dad practice.

Thursday was the team’s final practice before Saturday’s preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers. You can watch two of the Chiefs’ preseason games with 13 NEWS on channel 13 and streaming services including Paramount Plus, Hulu Live, AT&T TV Now, YouTube TV and Fubo.

Catch the preseason Kingdom Kickoff special on channel 13 at 7 p.m. The Chiefs will kickoff against the 49ers at 7:30 p.m.

