Sterling Mahomes suits up with dad for first Chiefs training camp

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and head coach Andy Reid talk during...
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and head coach Andy Reid talk during the team's NFL football training camp Saturday, July 31, 2021 in St. Joseph, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Sterling Skye Mahomes suited up for her first Chiefs training camp with dad, Patrick, on Thursday.

Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes posted a picture on Instagram of his daughter, Sterling, and fiancee, Brittany Matthews, on Thursday evening. He said this was, “Sterling’s first camp.”

Sterling dawns a beaming smile in the photo of the family indicating she had a great day watching her dad practice.

Thursday was the team’s final practice before Saturday’s preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers. You can watch two of the Chiefs’ preseason games with 13 NEWS on channel 13 and streaming services including Paramount Plus, Hulu Live, AT&T TV Now, YouTube TV and Fubo.

Catch the preseason Kingdom Kickoff special on channel 13 at 7 p.m. The Chiefs will kickoff against the 49ers at 7:30 p.m.

