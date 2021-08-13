Wesley Healthcare adjusting visitor policy as COVID-19 infection rate rises

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Due to COVID-19 infection rates rising across Kansas, Wesley Healthcare is adjusting its visitor policy. As of 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 16, Wesley will only allow one visitor per patient.

“This change will allow Wesley hospitals to limit the number of people entering its facilities without reinstating ‘no visitor’ policies,” the company said.

Wesley Healthcare said only one visitor per adult patient will be allowed at a time, both in the hospital and in the ER. Visitors will need to sign in upon entry.

“While we understand how difficult it can be for patients and families, we’re taking this step to better protect our patients, visitors, physicians and colleagues from the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases we’re seeing across our community,” said Bill Voloch, CEO of Wesley Healthcare. “We feel this step will help minimize the number of people inside our hospitals while still allowing our patients to have the support they need.”

Visiting hours remain in effect daily from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wesley Healthcare said no visitors will be allowed in high-risk areas and no children younger than 12 will be allowed to visit.

Exceptions to the policy include two visitors allowed at one time per patient for the Neonatal ICU, all impatient pediatric units, the Labor and Delivery/Birth Care Suites and 5 Women’s mom/baby unit. The visitors are limited to birth partners and family members, but certain exceptions may also be made for religious visitation, designated support people for patients with disabilities and end-of-life situations, Wesley Healthcare said.

“We hope these changes will help us better manage the risk of spreading the virus in our facilities, and keep our patients, visitors, colleagues and physicians safe as we continue to deal with the current crisis,” Voloch said.

Wesley also continues to require mandatory masking for all staff and visitors.

