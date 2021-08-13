Advertisement

Wichita Police partnering with auto dealers, repair shops to address rise in catalytic converter thefts

Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita Police Department badge(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is launching a new initiative to address the rising number of catalytic converter thefts.

The new program was originally announced in June after numbers for catalytic converter thefts had more than doubled from last year. Over 700 converters have been stolen so far this year.

Police said the precious metal inside catalytic converters is valuable and some have no serial number or way to trace it if it gets stolen.

WPD is launching Operation Cat Guard in partnership with area auto dealers and repair shops.

The operation will be taking place on Saturday, Aug. 21 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the following locations.

• Mel Hambelton Ford - 11771 W Kellogg Dr

• Midwest Kia - 8725 W Kellogg Dr

• Orr Nissan - 10625 East Kellogg Dr

• Davis-Moore Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat - 7675 E Kellogg Dr

• Eddy’s Toyota - 7333 E Kellogg Dr

• Mike Steven Volkswagen – 11211 E. Kellogg Dr. N.

• Super Car Guys - 2337 S Broadway St

• Bill’s American Muffler Shop 3303 S Seneca

• Midas 2820 S Seneca

• Don Hattan Chevrolet - 6000 Hattan Dr. Park City

Ambulance
3 brothers die after passing out from fumes in manure pit

