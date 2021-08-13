Winfield’s Champlin chosen to compete in nationally televised race

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Winfield, Kansas native will be tearing up a drag strip live on television this weekend. Westen Champlin is a social media influencer and automotive modifier who is one of four people who will be racing in the Hellcat Grudge Race as part of Motortrend’s Roadkill nights-powered by Dodge.

For Westen Champlin, it started with taking videos of him building crazy cars to remember all his projects over the years in Winfield. Now, almost one and a half million YouTube subscribers later, he’s an internet sensation.

Champlin said, " I never thought I’d get this far off of selling weird jokes and just having fun on the internet and building cars that I liked.”

Doing a lot of work with Dodge cars and parts, he caught the eye of Discovery Channel’s Motortrend who asked him to be a part of their Hellcat Grudge Race in Pontiac, Michigan.

“They gave us a 2021 Hellcat Redeye, ten grand however we wanted to modify it to go and we’ve got to race three other guys and a girl from YouTube.” said Champlin. “And then basically whoever wins from that race, gets to race the guy that’s on tv.”

That guy is Eric Malone, host of Motortrend’s series ‘Fastest Cars of the Dirty South.’ Champlin doesn’t have much racing experience but hopes his car will out-perform the other drivers’.

“I watched the very first one six years ago. And never in my wildest dreams would I ever had expected that I would get invited to something like that,” said Champlin.

Champlin was never formally educated in automotive. It’s always been a comfort of his. One he hopes will help him win this national race.

“Turning wrenches and working on cars, it’s always been to me, very simple. And simple is easy to take when your mind gets too excited and gets running in too many different ways,” said Champlin. “When you get in the shop and start working on a car, there’s pretty much only one thing you need to concentrate on.”

