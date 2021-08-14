Advertisement

Ascension Via Christi Hospital in need of fleece blanket donations

Ascension Via Christi Hospital needs donations of fleece blankets
Ascension Via Christi Hospital needs donations of fleece blankets(KWCH)
By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ascension Via Christi Hospital is in a fleece blankets shortage. They are looking for fleece blanket donations for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, child/elder abuse, and human trafficking.

Cathy Marlier, a Forensic Nurse at Ascension Via Christi, says that patients can take the blankets home and gives them great comfort.

Marlier says, “we only accept new blankets. The blankets need to be fleece. We also accept fleece materials. If you are making your blanket, they need to be sewn or tied if double layered.”

The Blankets can be dropped off at Ascension Via Christi Hospital by calling (316) 689-5252.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape is set up near the home of a woman who was shot and killed by her toddler on...
Police: Toddler fatally shot woman during work video call
Wichita Armyworm
Armyworms invading yards in south-central Kansas
Factfinder 12 investigation into time card fraud allegations.
Auditors release report concerning accusations of fraud within Salina Fire Dept.
A former Wichita College teacher and debate coach pleaded guilty on Wednesday to having a...
Former Wichita teacher sentenced for having sex with student
Wichitan Stevie Mack is realizing a lifelong dream with her acceptance to join the Radio City...
Wichita woman realizes dream, becomes Radio City Rockette

Latest News

Wichita Urban Professionals holds softball game
Wichita Urban Professionals holds ‘Jim Crow Strikes Out!’ softball game
Sedgwick County vaccine site
Sedgwick County health leaders discuss eligibility of COVID-19 booster shots
Stevie Mack
Wichita woman realizes dream, becomes Radio City Rockette
Wichitan Stevie Mack is realizing a lifelong dream with her acceptance to join the Radio City...
Wichita woman realizes dream, becomes Radio City Rockette