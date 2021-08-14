Heat relief continues, a few storm chances

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that we will continue to get a break from the intense heat through the rest of the weekend, and some areas could have storms Sunday.

A few isolated showers and storms will be possible this evening and into the night over northern Kansas. Otherwise, most of the state will remain dry with low temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

High temperatures Sunday will reach the mid 80s to near 90 degrees. There is a slight chance that a few showers and storms will continue through the morning over north central Kansas, and some activity may develop over south central Kansas during the afternoon. The overall chance is low, but it cannot be entirely ruled out.

Chances for showers and storms will continue for most of the state on Monday. Not everyone will get rain, but some scattered activity will remain possible. Highs will remain in the mid 80s to near 90.

A few more showers and storms will be possible over south central Kansas on Tuesday, otherwise most of the state will remain dry.

Temperatures should remain near mid-August normals into the week ahead with no sign of any significant heat wave over the Plains. Another cold front will arrive late in the week, bringing more chances for showers and storms and continued cooler temperatures.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 67

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of afternoon and evening storms. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 88

Tomorrow Night: Slight chance of evening storms, otherwise becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 68

Mon: High: 88 Chance of showers and storms.

Tue: High: 87 Low: 68 Chance of showers and storms.

Wed: High: 89 Low: 69 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 92 Low: 72 Partly cloudy. Chance of evening and overnight storms.

Fri: High: 87 Low: 69 Partly cloudy. Chance of afternoon and overnight storms.

Sat: High: 87 Low: 67 Partly cloudy.

