Nice weekend - highs in the 80s to near 90

No weather hassles this weekend
No weather hassles this weekend(KWCH-Weather)
By Dean Jones
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Temperatures will be more pleasant this weekend, however the humidity sticks around.

A mixture of sunshine and high clouds today with a chance of showers and storms across northwest Kansas through the late afternoon and early evening. Generally dry tonight through Sunday. High temperatures in the 80s and low 90s today and Sunday, with overnight lows in the 60s to near 70.

A quiet weather pattern with a stationary front over Kansas and stable high pressure over the Midwest through Monday. Storm chances increase by late Monday night into Tuesday as an upper-level disturbance moves through the Plains. Another chance of showers and storms Thursday and Friday, as a stronger cold front pushes into the state. High temperatures remain in the upper 80s and 90s through Thursday with another slight cool down expected as we head into next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. Wind: E 5-10. High: 87.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 66.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and still nice. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 88.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear and mild. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 68.

Mon: High: 90 Increasing clouds; isolated overnight storms.

Tue: High: 87 Low: 69 Partly cloudy; scattered showers and storms.

Wed: High: 92 Low: 70 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 94 Low: 72 Partly cloudy. Breezy. Evening and overnight storms.

Fri: High: 85 Low: 67 Partly cloudy; showers and storms possible.

Sat: High: 85 Low: 64 Partly cloudy.

