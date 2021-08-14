Wichita Urban Professionals holds ‘Jim Crow Strikes Out!’ softball game

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The “Jim Crow Strikes Out!” softball game is an exhibition softball game organized by Wichita Urban Professionals (ICT-UP) as part of the Candid Conversations series “Wichita’s Diverse History of Baseball.”

This Sunday’s softball game will celebrate Wichita’s history of baseball and the longstanding impact of the McAdams Urban Park. Besides softball, the event will host The Kansas African American Museum’s mobile exhibit, DJ AC, face painting stations, and food trucks.

Some of the guests in attendance will be Mayor Brandon Whipple, Vice Mayor Brandon Johnson, Wichita’s Police Chief Gordon Ramsay, and Amy Williams from Spirit Aerosystems.

The game and activities will be held at the Robert Thurman field at McAdams Park, 1329 E 16th St N, Wichita, KS.

For information on Wichita’s Diverse History of Baseball series, click here.

