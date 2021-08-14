Wichita woman realizes dream, becomes Radio City Rockette

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While there’s still a little more than a month left of summer, one Wichita woman already is focusing on winter, realizing a goal she’s had for more than a decade. Stevie Mack, 25, is one of the newest Rockettes in New York City. This holiday season, she’ll be performing in the Radio City Christmas Spectacular.

Mack started training with the Rockettes over the summer when she was 15. With a lot of hard work, dedication and passion, her dreams are finally coming true.

“My mom always says the day I was born, she prayed I’d be 5′8 so I’d be tall enough to be a Rockette,” Mack said.

Dancing in the Radio City Rockette’s Christmas Spectacular is a lifelong dream for Mack since before she can remember.

“It’s the moment I’ve waited for my entire career,” she said.

Thursday, Mack got the call letting her know that her dream is finally coming true. That realization has come from years of dedication.

“When I was 18, I first auditioned for the Rockettes and I made it all the way through, but no call that year,” Mack said. “For the next eight auditions, I made it all the way through, but this year was the year.”

With the COVID-19 pandemic putting the entertainment industry on pause, Mack spent the past year and a half at home in Wichita, teaching at local studios and earning her master’s degree. She also worked hard to stay in shape and keeping her technique sharp.

“I just can’t wait to get back performing,” she said.

Before Thursday’s call, the Radio City ornaments, pictures and more that line Mack’s bedroom walls served as motivation to achieve her lofty goals. Now they’re reminders that dreams can come true when you refuse to give up.

“Trust in timing because what’s not meant to be in the moment, there may be something bigger and better out there for you,” she said. “But you have to keep going and persevering.”

Mack is moving back to New York City with rehearsals starting soon. The first show for the annual Radio City Christmas Spectacular is set for Nov. 5.

