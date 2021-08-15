Advertisement

Lance throws long TD pass before 49ers lose to Chiefs 19-16

Chiefs win 19-16(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - Trey Lance threw an 80-yard touchdown pass that led to loud cheers from San Francisco fans and also showed some rookie traits in his preseason debut in the 49ers’ 19-16 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Lance had an up-and-down first performance with a few off-target throws, three sharp passes that were dropped by his receivers, and four sacks behind a spotty offensive line. Chad Henne threw a TD pass to Byron Pringle after a short cameo by Patrick Mahomes to begin the game, and rookie Shane Buechele scored on a 1-yard keeper with 1:14 to play to win it for Kansas City.

