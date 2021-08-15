Advertisement

Man shot at S. Wichita business

Shooting at MacArthur and Broadway
Shooting at MacArthur and Broadway(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are investigating a shooting that left a 30-year-old man hospitalized.

It happened around 2:00 Sunday morning at a business at Broadway and MacArthur.

“Apparently there was a disturbance inside the business that spilled out into the parking lot,” said Sgt. Michael Kepley with the Wichita Police Department, “This individual was shot, transported to an area hospital in serious condition.”

Police tell us they took a person of interest into custody and they also spent the morning talking with eyewitnesses as they piece together what happened.

