Mix of clouds and sun- a few storms too

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Dean Jones says, morning showers and storms across west-central Kansas will dissipate by mid-morning, then most of the state will see partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies until late afternoon/evening. Isolated storms are possible this evening across western Kansas. We are not expecting widespread severe weather, however an isolated storm or two could produce 1″ hail and 60 mph wind gusts through the evening. Highs today will reach the upper 80s and low 90s. Tonight we can’t rule out an isolated storm or two in south-central Kansas, however it’s more likely that scattered showers and storms will fester across western Kansas through Monday morning.

More chances of showers and storms on Monday- mainly west, however an isolated pop-up storm is possible across central and eastern Kansas too. By Tuesday a weak upper level disturbance will move through the state bringing more chances of scattered showers and storms, however don’t expect widespread “needed” rainfall. Generally dry Wednesday with a stronger weather system taking aim on Kansas by Thursday and Friday. This system will drive a cold front through Kansas, increasing the chances of showers and storms. There is some potential this front will stall out Friday producing more rain and thunderstorms across the state. Temperatures will remain in the 80s and low 90s through next week into next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. High: 88

Tonight: Isolated storm or two, otherwise partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 69

Monday: Partly cloudy, maybe a late day storm or two. Wind: SE 5-10. High: 88

Monday night: Slight chance of storms, otherwise partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 68

Tue: High: 87 Partly cloudy, chance of showers and storms.

Wed: High: 89 Low: 69 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: High: 90 Low: 70 Partly cloudy. Chance of late day and overnight storms.

Fri: High: 87 Low: 69 Partly cloudy. Chance of afternoon and overnight storms.

Sat: High: 86 Low: 67 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 89 Low: 67 Mostly sunny.

