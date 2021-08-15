Sedgwick County Zoo elephant ‘Stephanie’ turns 50

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Zoo celebrated one of its oldest animal residents on Saturday.

Stephanie, the elephant, turned 50 years old this year, and as a part of World Elephant Day, the zoo held a birthday party full of festivities for visitors as well as the elephants.

Elephant care professional, Micaela Atkinson, stated, “We love that everyone has come out and supported Stephanie. She is a big part of the community here in Wichita. So many people have grown up with Stephanie, and now they are bringing their kids and their grandkids, so seeing the community support for her is just awesome.”

HAPPY 50th Stephanie!!! 🐘🎉 This big beautiful gal has been with the Zoo since 1972 and is the current matriarch to our... Posted by Sedgwick County Zoo on Saturday, August 14, 2021

Stephanie has been part of the Sedgwick County Zoo since 1972.

