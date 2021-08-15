Warm with isolated storms Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says a few showers and storms are possible as we start the workweek as heat relief continues.

Isolated storms will continue this evening over portions of south central and north central Kansas. Some brief hail and gusty winds cannot be ruled out with a few of the stronger storms, but the overall threat of severe weather is low.

More storms will be possible later tonight with activity coming out of eastern Colorado, which could move into western Kansas. Another area of storms could move out of Nebraska and into north central Kansas. Locally heavy rainfall will be the primary concern with storms overnight, but isolated hail cannot be ruled out with the stronger storms.

Isolated storm chances will continue through the day Monday. Not everyone will get rain, but some hit-and-miss storm activity will continue. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s.

We should get a break from storm chances for the middle of the week as temperatures remain near average for mid-August with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

A cold front will arrive Thursday night into Friday, bringing more chances for showers and thunderstorms and continued heat relief through next weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: A stray shower or storm, otherwise mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 68

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and storms during the afternoon. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 88

Tomorrow Night: Slight chance of showers and storms, otherwise partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 69

Tue: High: 89 Slight chance of a morning shower/storm, otherwise partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 90 Low: 69 Partly cloudy and breezy.

Thu: High: 88 Low: 70 Isolated afternoon storms, breezy.

Fri: High: 92 Low: 70 Partly cloudy with scattered evening storms. Breezy.

Sat: High: 87 Low: 67 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 89 Low: 68 Mostly sunny.

