Advertisement

Alabama hits pandemic low with only 2 ICU beds available

By Amanda Alvarado and Morgan Carlson
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (Gray News) - Only two intensive care unit beds are available in Alabama out of the state’s 1,562, according to the Alabama Hospital Association.

Even though hospitalizations peaked at more than 3,000 in January, the state has never had this few ICU beds since the beginning of the pandemic, WSFA reported.

On Monday, hospitals in the state were treating 2,631 patients with COVID-19, according to data released by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Hospitalizations in Alabama have increased rapidly this month.

Baptist Health confirmed last week that its hospitals in Montgomery and Prattville were in “negative status” for ICU and hospital beds. Jackson Hospital in Montgomery was also out of beds in its ICU.

The hospitals were also on diversion at times last week. Diversion is a temporary status for a healthcare facility in which it informs local emergency medical services that it’s beds are full and cannot take additional patients.

Dr. Sarah Nafziger said UAB Hospital in Birmingham has had to delay surgeries and treatments because they don’t have enough healthcare resources available.

Copyright 2021 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and another is in the hospital Monday morning after a shooting near Pawnee...
Man arrested for 2nd degree murder in south Wichita shooting
Shooting at MacArthur and Broadway
Man shot at S. Wichita business
Wichita Armyworm
Armyworms invading yards in south-central Kansas
Police said about 50 rail cars were tipped over by gusty winds Sunday night during the storm.
Gusty winds, large hail cause damage in Sunday night storms in western, central Kansas
Ascension Via Christi Hospital needs donations of fleece blankets
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in need of fleece blanket donations

Latest News

Airport in Kabul
Afghanistan veteran reacts to Taliban takeover
People are chasing aircraft at Kabul airport as they desperately seek to leave Afghanistan.
Kansas veteran, teacher who served, taught in Afghanistan react to Taliban takeover
Kansas hospitals rejecting transfer patients as COVID-19 cases surge
Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) reacts to the situation in Afghanistan
Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) reacts to the situation in Afghanistan