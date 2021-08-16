Garden City CC students weigh in on vaccine incentive effort

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With the start of the school year comes an incentive at several Kansas colleges pertaining to the fight against the spread of COVID-19. Garden City Community College is among the schools offering a reward for students and staff who elect to get vaccinated.

Last week, Garden City Community College announced a $500 incentive program for all students and staff.

Garden City Community College freshman Tui Straub think an incentive could work.

“It would inspire a lot of the other students to get vaccinated. I know I would probably get vaccinated just by hearing this,” he said.

As a college student, GCCC sophomore Ulises Lopez said $500 goes a long way.

“Yes, it helps a lot, it really does,” he said. “I was actually kind of short on cash a little bit ago, but $500 is going to help a lot.”

GCCC President Ryan Ruda said if every student and staff member at the college receives the vaccine, the payout would total about $500,000.

“(There are) a couple of different students who said they have, you know, kind of been determining whether or not to get the vaccine, but with the incentive, felt like that was some motivation and incentive enough for them to move in that direction,” Ruda said.

To receive the $500 incentive, students and staff members need to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 31.

“For students and our employees, we have an internal app that we use that they can just upload their vaccination card that shows they’ve received their vaccination, that they’re full vaccinated, with the dates,” Ruda explained.

From 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17 at GCCC’s Beth Tedrow Student Center, the Finney County Health Department will host a vaccine clinic.

Kansas State University, the University of Kansas, Pittsburg State University and Fort Hays State University are among other Kansas colleges offering vaccination incentives.

Students at K-State can win prizes, including $1,000 cash, a Sony PlayStation 5 or a MacBook Air, just by getting their COVID-19 vaccination.

With the incentive program at the University of Kansas, fully vaccinated students could win prizes ranging from gift cards to free tuition for a semester. The program offers $40 gift cards to the first 4,000 students who receive their first shot on campus. The program enters fully vaccinated students into a raffle if they upload their vaccination records to the health service portal, the university explained.

Pittsburg State University is also offering a $500 vaccine incentive to students enrolled in in-person learning. They can also qualify for one of two $8,500 scholarships.

Fort Hays State is offering a $400 vaccine incentive for its students and staff.

