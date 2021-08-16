Gradually warmer; more rain still to come

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says a brief break in the rain chances will come during the middle of the week, but storms will once again setup late week.

Isolated storms will dissipate after sunset and the overnight looks dry. Low temperatures will fall to the 60s before warming to near 90 Tuesday afternoon. A few pop up storms will develop Tuesday around Wichita and southeast Kansas, but the rest of the area should remain dry. Storms will not likely be severe, but underneath of them, some pockets of heavy rain are likely.

Dry weather returns statewide Wednesday with highs in the low 90s.

An approaching cold front coming Thursday-Friday will set us up for more scattered storms and some slightly cooler temperatures by the end of the week. Right now, storms Thursday will be scattered with a slightly better rain chance Friday.

Wichita Area Forecast

Tonight: Evening storms, then partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 69.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy; a few isolated storms. Wind: S/SE 5-15. High: 89.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 70.

Wed: High: 90 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 89 Low: 71 Increasing clouds; evening storms.

Fri: High: 92 Low: 71 Partly cloudy; a few evening storms.

Sat: High: 90 Low: 69 Turning mostly cloudy; a few evening storms.

Sun: High: 91 Low: 70 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 93 Low: 72 Mostly sunny.

