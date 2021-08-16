Kansas hospitals rejecting transfer patients as COVID-19 cases surge

(KWCH) - Kansas hospitals are turning away many transfer patients as coronavirus cases surge across the country.

The University of Kansas Health System is full and only taking a fraction of the patients it normally would from other states.

Health officials report similar situations from other hospitals across the state.

“There was a patient in Salina, Kansas that we couldn’t find a bed for in Kansas,” said Dr. Steven W. Stites, in the Pulmonary and Critical Care Division of Internal Medicine at the University of Kansas Medical Center. " That patient ended up in, I think Oshkosh, Wisconsin. So, this is bad. It’s like standing in the Flint Hills and watching one of those fires, ground fires, start to burn, the wind come up, the fires coming at you and you can’t get away from it. That’s where we are and we need everyone’s help.”

Dr. Dana Hawkinson, our director of infection prevention and control, shared our COVID numbers during today's Morning Medical Update. Join us live each weekday at 8 am for the latest numbers. Posted by The University of Kansas Health System on Monday, August 16, 2021

The hospital capacity comes amid staffing shortages and as COVID-19 cases grow.

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, there were 2,456 new cases of COVID-19, 62 new hospitalizations and nine new deaths over the weekend. The percentage of tests coming back positive did drop slightly from last Friday, but it remains above 10% at 10.3%.

In Sedgwick County, 147 are currently hospitalized with the virus, up 14 from last week. The number of patients in the ICU is also up from last week to 56.

Doctors stress that more people need to get vaccinated and mask up to ease the burden on the health care system. Sedgwick County has expanded COVID-19 testing hours and is now offering a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to those who are immunocompromised.

