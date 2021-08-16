Kansas veteran, teacher who served, taught in Afghanistan react to Taliban takeover

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - More than 7,300 miles away from Afghanistan, people in Wichita are among millions watching and feeling the impact of what is happening as the Taliban retakes control of the country. Now the question is, what’s next for Afghanistan?

After 20 years, the Taliban is pointed to rule Afghanistan again, a reality that is hard to take for Americans with connections to the country, watching from afar.

“It stings. I don’t know how else to articulate it,” said Martin Garcia commander of the Wichita VFW Post 112 and a former U.S. Army sergeant. Garcia served nearly a yearlong tour in Afghanistan between 2010 and 2011. He said connection with his fellow service members, there are questions of what they accomplished.

“After losing friends in Afghanistan, it makes you wonder what it was all really for, and I just wish there would have been a better exit strategy,” Garcia said.

He said his time in the country showed that there are Afghanis who share the same values.

“I’ve sat with these people. I’ve ate with them, I’ve drank with them, I’ve prayed with them,” Garcia said. “…I really do truly feel that there are people there that want the freedoms that we offered.”

He said his concern now is for the Americans and Afghanis who supported the U.S. during the last 20 years who are still in the country.

“God willing, the troops that are there on the ground right now can come back home safely and they help get as many of the interpreters and their family members, Afghani national police and Afghani national army members that wish to get out of Afghanistan. “I just hope we can get them out,” Garcia said.

Gail Goolsby is also in Wichita and hearing from people trying to get out. Goolsby served as the principal for the International School of Kabul for several years in the 2000s and is trying to help some of the teachers at the school. She said her concern is for the future education of women and girls but (she) is proud of what they accomplished.

“Beauty of education is, it’s a seed, it’s never a waste of time,” she said. “You never know when the harvest will come, but we set a lot of opportunities to think critically and compare different ideas.”

Garcia said he is concerned that American will need to return to Afghanistan at some point and sees what his happening as a humanitarian crisis.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.