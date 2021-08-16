KTA to hold job fair for toll, maintenance positions
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Turnpike Authority is hosting a job fair for toll collection and maintenance positions in the Lawrence and Topeka area.
The job fair will be held on Wednesday, August 18 from 2 – 6 p.m. at the following locations.
Applications will be accepted from tobacco-free individuals. Hiring managers will be conducting interviews and answering questions about working at KTA. KTA is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
View all of KTA’s open positions at www.ksturnpike.com/employment.
Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.