Advertisement

Lawmakers react to Afghanistan’s fall to the Taliban

Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf...
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul, Afghanistan on Sunday.(Zabi Karimi | AP / Zabi Karimi)
By Alana Austin
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Over the weekend, Afghanistan’s government collapsed to the Taliban, just days after the Biden administration oversaw the U.S. troop draw-down after nearly 20 years of war.

The Associated Press reports that at least seven have died as a result of the chaos at the Kabul airport. Now thousands of U.S. troops have been called back for duty in the embattled country, to help remaining U.S. civilians, diplomats and interpreters who assisted American forces flee Afghanistan.

The interpreters and their families now face grave danger, with threats of torture and murder, at the hands of the mujahideen.

President Joe Biden spent a long weekend at Camp David, receiving briefings and video conference calls with military and intelligence officials. He has vowed to keep American interests focused on the homeland, and not to hand down another foreign war to the next commander-in-chief.

President Biden returned to the White House to make remarks Monday afternoon, saying he stands ‘squarely behind’ his decision. However, the commander-in-chief conceded that the Afghanistan government’s collapse was quicker than expected.

The U.S. left Bagram Air Base last month and now prisoners have been released from the sprawling military installation.

Lawmakers weigh in on the next steps in the Middle East and the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan in the clips below:

Rep. Austin Scott // R-Georgia

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and another is in the hospital Monday morning after a shooting near Pawnee...
Man arrested for 2nd degree murder in south Wichita shooting
Shooting at MacArthur and Broadway
Man shot at S. Wichita business
Wichita Armyworm
Armyworms invading yards in south-central Kansas
Police said about 50 rail cars were tipped over by gusty winds Sunday night during the storm.
Gusty winds, large hail cause damage in Sunday night storms in western, central Kansas
Ascension Via Christi Hospital needs donations of fleece blankets
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in need of fleece blanket donations

Latest News

Voters express gerrymandering concerns at redistricting town hall in Wichita
In this Monday, June 24, 2019 photo, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt responds to...
AG asks Kansas Supreme Court to put lower court’s Kansas Emergency Management Act ruling on hold
Vote/Elections
2021 City/School Board Primary Election Results
Police officers gave emotional testimony as the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6...
House committee holds first hearing on Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Lawsuit: Kansas altered software to hide election records