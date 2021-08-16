Sedgwick County to begin COVID-19 vaccine boosters Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – The Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD) will begin providing a no-cost third dose of Pfizer vaccine on Wednesday.

The vaccine will be available to people who self-attest to having a moderately or severely weakened immune system and who have previously received two doses of vaccine.

People who can receive the third dose have one or more of the following conditions or treatments:

Active treatment for solid tumor or hematologic malignancies

Receipt of solid-organ transplant and taking immunosuppressive therapy

Receipt of CAR-T-cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (within 2 years of transplantation or taking immunosuppression therapy)

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (e.g., DiGeorge, Wiskott-Aldrich syndromes)

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids (i.e., > 20mg prednisone or equivalent per day), alkylating agents, antimetabolites, transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs, cancer chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive, TNF blockers, and other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory

People not included are those who are pregnant, residents of adult care homes, or those with chronic medical conditions unless they have a condition or treatment listed above.

Documentation of a qualifying condition is not a requirement. People who can receive a third dose should bring documentation of their first and second doses to the vaccine site.

The additional dose is to be administered at least 28 days after the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Third dose guidance only applies to Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. There is not enough data to determine if an additional dose of the Johnson and Johnson (J&J) vaccine will improve the immune response in people with weakened immune systems.

For the week of Aug. 16, 2021, the community vaccine clinic at 223 S. Main hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Depending upon demand, clinic days may expand beginning the week of Aug. 23.

