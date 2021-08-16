Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office warns about ‘sex offender’ scam

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning about a scam in which a caller identifies himself as being with the “Sedgwick County Sex Offender Unit.” In recent calls, the sheriff’s office said, the caller identified himself as “Matthew Bliss” with an ID number of D1586. The scammer has used the phone number of 316-670-8625.

In the threatening attempt to get payment and personal information over the phone, the sheriff’s office said scammers often will rotate through different names and ID numbers and can even change phone numbers using phone applications.

If you are concerned you may have a warrant, use the following two links to check warrants through Sedgwick County and the City of Wichita.

https://ssc.sedgwickcounty.org/.../WarrantNameSearchForm...

https://online.wichita.gov/CourtD.../CourtWarrantSearch.aspx

