Shockers finalize non-conference schedule

Wichita State sophomore guard Tyson Etienne gets a hug from Shocker interim head coach Isaac Brown following Wednesday night's 85-80 win against Oral Roberts at Koch Arena.(KWCH)
By WSU Athletics
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) - Wichita State men’s basketball head coach Isaac Brown unveiled his full non-conference schedule Monday.

Start times and television assignments will be announced next month when the American Athletic Conference releases its 18-game league slate.

The defending AAC champion Shockers appear seven times at Charles Koch Arena, beginning with a Nov. 3 exhibition game against Missouri Southern and the Nov. 9 regular season opener versus Jacksonville State.

WSU could play as many as five of its 12 non-conference games against schools that danced last March. Home opponents Norfolk State (Dec. 11) and North Texas (Dec. 18) each made the field of 68 last year with the latter advancing the second round.

The Shockers will renew their in-state rivalry with Kansas State on Sunday, Dec. 5 at INTRUST Bank Arena in the first of a four-year series. The teams last met in 2003. WSU season ticket holders will have first priority to purchase seats. Sale dates will be announced in the near future.

Wichita State faces an early test, Nov. 19 and 21 at the Roman Main Event in Las Vegas, with neutral site games against Arizona and either Michigan or UNLV. Michigan is coming off an Elite Eight appearance and boasts one of the nation’s top recruiting classes.

True road games follow against a pair of 2021 NCAA tournament teams: Nov. 26 at Missouri and Dec. 1 at Oklahoma State.

###

Wichita State Men’s Basketball

2021-22 Non-Conference Schedule:

Wed, Nov. 3 -- Missouri Southern (Exh.)

Tues, Nov. 9 -- Jacksonville St.

Sat, Nov. 13 -- South Alabama

Tues, Nov. 16 -- Tarleton St.

Fri, Nov. 19 – vs. Arizona (9 p.m. CT, ESPNU)

Sun, Nov. 21 – vs. Michigan or UNLV (8:30 / 11 p.m. CT, ESPN / ESPN2)

Fri, Nov. 26 – at Missouri

Wed, Dec. 1 – at Oklahoma St.

Sun, Dec. 5 -- Kansas St. (INTRUST Bank Arena)

Sat, Dec. 11 -- Norfolk St.

Tues, Dec. 14 -- Alcorn St.

Sat, Dec. 18 -- North Texas

Wed, Dec. 22 -- Prairie View A&M

*Most Times/TV assignments are TBD

