Thomas County reports 10.4% positivity rate for COVID-19

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
THOMAS COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Thomas County Health Department and Citizens Health said they have seen 5-6 positive cases per day over the past 10 days in the county, with a 10.4% positivity rate for COVID-19, as of Monday morning.

In a joint statement, the health department and hospital said an increasing number of young adults (under 40) are testing positive for the virus, and much younger patients, including infants, are having to be hospitalized. About 97% of individuals hospitalized in Thomas County are unvaccinated.

“As numbers continue to increase, we are now seeing a strain on other area hospitals. In fact, many of the large hospitals that CMC transfers too (sic) are now full causing difficulties and delays in transferring COVID and other critical patients out. At times, it can take up to 3 hours to find an accepting hospital to transfer to,” according to the release. “This is why it is important that we stay vigilant and continue to watch for COVID symptoms, stay home if we are sick, wash hands frequently, social distance and wear masks when needed, and receive the vaccination.”

The county is offering vaccinations for anyone 12 and older at the Thomas County Health Department (785-460-4596) or the Family Center for Health Care (785-462-6184). The health department said masks are still required at Citizens Health and Thomas County Health Department.

