Week of August 16: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

MONDAY: Professional Security Officer | Allied Universal | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11588818 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Site Supervisor, Security Officer-Aviation Facility, Retail Security Officer

TUESDAY: Bacon General Worker | Dold Foods | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11589600 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Industrial Maintenance Mechanic

WEDNESDAY: HR Specialist | RV Products | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11548257 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: HVAC Technical Assistance Coordinator, Shipping Associate, Ventilation Design Engineer, Production Supervisors, Assemblers

THURDAY: Athletic Trainer | Ascension Via Christi | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11598718 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Pharmacy Technician

FRIDAY: Light Equipment Operator II | Butler County | Augusta | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11598837 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Foster Grandparent Project Coordinator, Paramedic, Legal Secretary, Clerk II

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.