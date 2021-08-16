Wichitans can voice their opinions on the city’s 2022-2023 budget
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - You have a chance to weigh in on the city of Wichita’s 2022-2023 operating budget.
The Wichita City Council will hear public comments on the budget at the city council meeting on August 17. The budget totals $670 million, and it will not change the city’s mill levy.
Some items on the 2022-2023 city budget proposal include increasing funding for the WPD, increasing entry-level wages to $15 an hour, and contracting Century II operations.
The city will take its final vote on the budget on August 24.
Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.