Workweek starts with a few storms

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says similar to Sunday morning, we are waking up to a few storms across central Kansas. Expect the activity to decrease in coverage through midday with most areas dry by late afternoon. As the sunshine increases later today, temperatures will do the same as highs climb into the upper 80s.

While an isolated storm cannot be ruled tonight into Tuesday morning (especially near the Oklahoma border) most of the state will stay dry through Wednesday before our next big weather maker comes to Kansas on Thursday.

Another cold front will sweep through the state by the end of the week. Before it arrives, temperatures will top-out in the lower to middle 90s and behind the front temperatures tumble into the 80s this weekend.

Showers and storms will accompany the cold front on Thursday night and Friday and some of the storms may be severe with heavy rainfall.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Isolated showers/storms through early afternoon. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 88.

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 70.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and warm. Wind: S 10-20. High: 90.

Wed: Low: 70. High: 92. Mostly sunny and breezy.

Thu: Low: 71. High: 93. Partly cloudy; overnight storm chance.

Fri: Low: 70. High: 92. Mostly cloudy; showers/storms likely.

Sat: Low: 67. High: 87. Mostly cloudy; afternoon storms possible.

Sun: Low: 68. High: 91. Partly cloudy, warmer.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.