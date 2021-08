WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person is critically hurt and another has suffered serious injuries after a crash in south Wichita.

The crash is located near the intersection of Pawnee and Broadway.

Eyewitness News has a crew headed to the scene.

Two people were hurt Tuesday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Pawnee and Broadway. (KWCH)

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.