7-month-old among nearly 100 new COVID-19 cases in Barton County

Barton County doctor's office
Barton County doctor's office(KWCH 12)
By Joe Baker
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A seven-month-old baby is among the nearly 100 new COVID-19 cases in Barton County so far this month. Health officials in the county are concerned with the rapid rise of COVID-19 cases.

“In June, we had about 11 cases total that were reported to us, so we got a little bit of a break then. And then in July, we went up to 101 cases reported and as of today (Tuesday), I think we are close to 100 already in just the month of August,” said Barton County Health Department Public Health Director Karen Winkelman. “Numbers are going up.”

This comes as a COVID-19 vaccine is not yet approved for children younger than 12.

“As of Friday (Aug. 13), we had 88 cases for the month of August, and out of those 88, there were 11 who were too young to be vaccinated,” Winkelman said.

Winkelman said to protect those too young to be vaccinated, those who spend time with them should get vaccinated or take proper precautions. In Barton County, the youngest positive case is less than one year old.

“Seven month old. You know, they’re just so little. We worry about long-term effects and a seven-month old with respiratory issues that usually are associated with COVID-19, it is, you know, it is a situation that we really need to be concerned about,” she said.

For nurses caring for COVID-19 patients in Barton County, Winkelman said fatigue is setting in.

“Now with the numbers going up again, it’s hard. We’re tired, we’re tired,” she said.

