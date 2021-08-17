Cotton prices expected to reach 10-year high

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Cotton prices are expected to reach a 10-year high. In last month’s U.S. cotton projections, beginning stocks are slightly larger and with a decrease of a half-million cotton bales. That resulted in lower exports and ending stocks. The current price for U.S. cotton is forecast 5 cents higher at 80 cents per pound. That is the highest price since 2012.

More than 75% of all U.S. dairies are enrolled in government payments. The Dairy Margin Coverage (DMC) through from the farm service agency, exist to provide risk protection to dairy producers. Due to the extreme price volatility and covid-19 pandemic-induced markets, a record-setting 19,000 operations nationwide, totaling more than a 50% increase enrolled in this program this year.

A new report shows farm income and credit conditions are looking up for producers. A sharp turnaround in economic conditions, alongside support from government payments related to pandemic relief, economists have seen both farm income and loan repayment rates increase from a year ago. A 10% increase in farm real estate values helped matters. Though conditions in the cattle industry remained weaker which could pressure margins going forward.

