Advertisement

Cotton prices expected to reach 10-year high

By Brityne Rucker
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Cotton prices are expected to reach a 10-year high. In last month’s U.S. cotton projections, beginning stocks are slightly larger and with a decrease of a half-million cotton bales. That resulted in lower exports and ending stocks. The current price for U.S. cotton is forecast 5 cents higher at 80 cents per pound. That is the highest price since 2012.

More than 75% of all U.S. dairies are enrolled in government payments. The Dairy Margin Coverage (DMC) through from the farm service agency, exist to provide risk protection to dairy producers. Due to the extreme price volatility and covid-19 pandemic-induced markets, a record-setting 19,000 operations nationwide, totaling more than a 50% increase enrolled in this program this year.

A new report shows farm income and credit conditions are looking up for producers. A sharp turnaround in economic conditions, alongside support from government payments related to pandemic relief, economists have seen both farm income and loan repayment rates increase from a year ago. A 10% increase in farm real estate values helped matters. Though conditions in the cattle industry remained weaker which could pressure margins going forward.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and another is in the hospital Monday morning after a shooting near Pawnee...
Man arrested for 2nd degree murder in south Wichita shooting
Police said about 50 rail cars were tipped over by gusty winds Sunday night during the storm.
Gusty winds, large hail cause damage in Sunday night storms in western, central Kansas
Firefighter electrocuted while responding to crash in SW Kansas
Local landscapers swarmed with armyworm inquiries and appointments.
Local landscapers swarmed with armyworm inquiries, appointments
The WIBW weather camera in Emporia caught crews cleaning up what appeared to be a structure...
Battalion Chief: restaurant a “total loss” after structure fire

Latest News

Aug. 17 Ag Update
Aug. 17 Ag Update
Meals on Wheels in need of volunteers
Salina Commission meeting on Aug. 16, 2021.
Salina city commissioners hear findings of audit into fire department
William Newton hospital
Rural hospitals struggling to transfer patients