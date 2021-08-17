Dry & warm Wednesday, storms return later this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that Wednesday will be warm and dry around Kansas, but more chances for showers and storms are on the way later this week and into part of the weekend.

Isolated storms will continue over south central Kansas through sunset, then we will be dry overnight with increasing clouds. Low temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 60s.

Skies will start out mostly cloudy over central and eastern Kansas Wednesday, but look for more sunshine by afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s statewide with winds a bit breezy out of the south during the afternoon.

A few showers and storms will return to south central Kansas during the day Thursday. Isolated storms may develop over parts of western Kansas later in the day.

This next round of storms will come as a cold front moves into Kansas, bringing another chance of storms to areas along and east of I-135 by Friday evening.

The front will stall out and bring more scattered storms Saturday evening over southern Kansas before spreading north into Saturday night.

There will be little impact on the temperatures with this front as highs will remain in the low to mid 90s for most of the state late this week and into the weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: A few evening storms; then partly cloudy. Wind: S/SE 5-15. Low: 69.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and breezy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 89.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 71.

Thu: High: 90 Partly cloudy; scattered showers and storms.

Fri: High: 96 Low: 73 Partly cloudy; scattered evening storms.

Sat: High: 93 Low: 70 Partly cloudy; scattered P.M. & evening storms.

Sun: High: 95 Low: 70 AM storms, then partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 97 Low: 72 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 98 Low: 74 Mostly sunny.

