Advertisement

Family to file lawsuit for 3-year-old boy who died during dental procedure

The family of 3-year-old Abiel Zapata Valenzuela filed a wrongful death lawsuit stating there...
The family of 3-year-old Abiel Zapata Valenzuela filed a wrongful death lawsuit stating there as negligence that led to the boy's death during a dental procedure this summer.(Family of Abiel Zapata Valenzuela)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The family of a three-year-old boy who died during a dental procedure in west Wichita says it will file a wrongful death lawsuit on Tuesday in the boy’s death.

The lawsuit names Tiny Teeth Pediatric Dentistry (TTPD), Dr. Scott White, Jeremy Salsbury, a licensed practicing certified registered nurse anesthetist and Special Anesthesia Services (SAS) as defendants in the case.

According to the lawsuit, Abiel Zapata Valenzuela died at Tiny Teeth Pediatric Dentistry on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, of cardiac arrest caused by severe hypoxia. The family says negligence ultimately led to the boy’s death.

Abiel’s family is seeking in excess of $75,000.00 from each defendant for compensatory and special damages, court costs and other relief.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and another is in the hospital Monday morning after a shooting near Pawnee...
Man arrested for 2nd degree murder in south Wichita shooting
Police said about 50 rail cars were tipped over by gusty winds Sunday night during the storm.
Gusty winds, large hail cause damage in Sunday night storms in western, central Kansas
Firefighter electrocuted while responding to crash in SW Kansas
Local landscapers swarmed with armyworm inquiries and appointments.
Local landscapers swarmed with armyworm inquiries, appointments
The WIBW weather camera in Emporia caught crews cleaning up what appeared to be a structure...
Battalion Chief: restaurant a “total loss” after structure fire

Latest News

Meals on Wheels in need of volunteers
Salina Commission meeting on Aug. 16, 2021.
Salina city commissioners hear findings of audit into fire department
William Newton hospital
Rural hospitals struggling to transfer patients
Hadley MS students get iPads
Students at Hadley Middle School among those receiving iPads for school year