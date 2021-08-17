Family to file lawsuit for 3-year-old boy who died during dental procedure

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The family of a three-year-old boy who died during a dental procedure in west Wichita says it will file a wrongful death lawsuit on Tuesday in the boy’s death.

The lawsuit names Tiny Teeth Pediatric Dentistry (TTPD), Dr. Scott White, Jeremy Salsbury, a licensed practicing certified registered nurse anesthetist and Special Anesthesia Services (SAS) as defendants in the case.

According to the lawsuit, Abiel Zapata Valenzuela died at Tiny Teeth Pediatric Dentistry on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, of cardiac arrest caused by severe hypoxia. The family says negligence ultimately led to the boy’s death.

Abiel’s family is seeking in excess of $75,000.00 from each defendant for compensatory and special damages, court costs and other relief.

