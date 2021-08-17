GOP claims Kansas governor is spending COVID funds illegally

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Top Republican legislators in Kansas are accusing Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s administration of illegally spending at least $86 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds by not getting their approval first.

Kelly’s office didn’t respond Tuesday to a letter from Senate President Ty Masterson, House Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr. and the House and Senate budget committee chairs.

In the letter, the lawmakers threaten to explore filing a lawsuit if Kelly does not change course. The Republicans say a budget measure requires legislative leaders’ consent for any spending of relief dollars starting July 1.

Kelly’s office contends agencies already have the authority to spend relief dollars.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.