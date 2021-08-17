Advertisement

GOP claims Kansas governor is spending COVID funds illegally

In this photo from Friday, May 1, 2020, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly discusses the coronavirus...
In this photo from Friday, May 1, 2020, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly discusses the coronavirus pandemic and her plan to reopen the state&amp;rsquo;s economy in an interview with The Associated Press at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Most businesses in Kansas can reopen starting Monday, but operators of those left out of the initial phase are questioning why. (AP Photo/John Hanna)(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Top Republican legislators in Kansas are accusing Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s administration of illegally spending at least $86 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds by not getting their approval first.

Kelly’s office didn’t respond Tuesday to a letter from Senate President Ty Masterson, House Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr. and the House and Senate budget committee chairs.

In the letter, the lawmakers threaten to explore filing a lawsuit if Kelly does not change course. The Republicans say a budget measure requires legislative leaders’ consent for any spending of relief dollars starting July 1.

Kelly’s office contends agencies already have the authority to spend relief dollars.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and another is in the hospital Monday morning after a shooting near Pawnee...
Man arrested for 2nd degree murder in south Wichita shooting
Police said about 50 rail cars were tipped over by gusty winds Sunday night during the storm.
Gusty winds, large hail cause damage in Sunday night storms in western, central Kansas
Firefighter electrocuted while responding to crash in SW Kansas
Local landscapers swarmed with armyworm inquiries and appointments.
Local landscapers swarmed with armyworm inquiries, appointments
The WIBW weather camera in Emporia caught crews cleaning up what appeared to be a structure...
Battalion Chief: restaurant a “total loss” after structure fire

Latest News

The family of 3-year-old Abiel Zapata Valenzuela filed a wrongful death lawsuit stating there...
Family files lawsuit in death of 3-year-old boy at Wichita dentist office
Meals on Wheels in need of volunteers
Salina Commission meeting on Aug. 16, 2021.
Salina city commissioners hear findings of audit into fire department
William Newton hospital
Rural hospitals struggling to transfer patients