Meals on Wheels in need of volunteers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meals on Wheels said it’s in desperate need of volunteers to deliver meals.

In a press release, the organization said most days they have 10-20 open routes, with some staff members taking up to three at a time.

“It is almost unheard of for Meals on Wheels to cancel deliveries because of a volunteer shortage,” the release said, “But, on Thursday, August 12, 2021 that nearly happened. Thankfully Senior Services employees from other programs took time away from their busy schedules to avoid a cancellation.”

Those interested in volunteering can fill out an online application here.

