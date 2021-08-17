Advertisement

Meals on Wheels in need of volunteers

(WIBW)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meals on Wheels said it’s in desperate need of volunteers to deliver meals.

In a press release, the organization said most days they have 10-20 open routes, with some staff members taking up to three at a time.

“It is almost unheard of for Meals on Wheels to cancel deliveries because of a volunteer shortage,” the release said, “But, on Thursday, August 12, 2021 that nearly happened. Thankfully Senior Services employees from other programs took time away from their busy schedules to avoid a cancellation.”

Those interested in volunteering can fill out an online application here.

