Near normal temperatures this afternoon

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet and comfortable morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 60s. Later today under a mostly sunny sky, expect highs in the near normal upper 80s and lower 90s.

A few midday/early afternoon storms are possible, mainly east of the turnpike. However, nothing severe is expected and most spots will stay dry.

After a nice night in the upper 60s and lower 70s, it will be windy and warmer on Wednesday. However, high temperatures the lower 90s keep us close to average for middle August.

Another cold front will sweep through the state on Thursday night and Friday. Before it arrives, temperatures will top-out in the lower to middle 90s and behind the front temperatures will tumble a few degrees into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Showers and storms will accompany the cold front on Thursday night, Friday and Saturday and some of the storms may be strong/severe with heavy rainfall.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny; isolated midday storms. Wind: S/SE 5-15. High: 89.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 10-15. Low: 70.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and breezy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 91.

Thu: Low: 71. High: 92. Partly cloudy; overnight storm chance.

Fri: Low: 71. High: 94. Partly cloudy; evening storms possible.

Sat: Low: 69. High: 90. Partly cloudy; afternoon storms possible.

Sun: Low: 70. High: 92. Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Low: 72. High: 95. Mostly sunny, warmer.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.