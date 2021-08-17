Advertisement

NFL: Some Chiefs fans required to be vaccinated for games at Arrowhead

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs Demarcus Robinson (11) and Byron Pringle (13) celebrate a first half...
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs Demarcus Robinson (11) and Byron Pringle (13) celebrate a first half touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)(Scot Tucker | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 12:56 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you plan to go on a game day tour of Arrowhead Stadium, you may want to keep that COVID-19 vaccination card handy.

A week after New Orleans announced that fans would be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test at Saints games, the NFL has confirmed that Kansas City Chiefs fans who buy a gameday tour of Arrowhead Stadium will be required to be fully vaccinated.

While the Chiefs have not implemented a strict vaccination policy for all fans quite yet, a vaccination card will be mandatory for the tour due to its scheduled on-field visit. Children are also required to be vaccinated to go on the tour.

According to the NFL, its COVID policy also requires fans that attend games at Arrowhead to agree not to go if they have symptoms of the virus or if they have tested positive within 14 days before the game. These rules only apply to unvaccinated fans.

