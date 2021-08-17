Parts of Coffey Co. will see Wednesday power outage

(WIBW) - People in some parts of Coffey Co. will lose power for a time this week.

Coffey Co. Emergency Mgt. shared a social media post, stating Evergy will be replacing a transmission structure. Work is set to begin at 8 a.m. Wednesday, and last six to eight hours.

During that time, customers in Waverly, Beto Junction, and surrounding rural customers will experience power interruptions.

According to the post, the transmission structure is at risk of failing. Without the repairs, a failure could cause an emergency situation, resulting in a longer, unscheduled outage.

People with questions are directed to contact Evergy at 1-800-383-1183.

