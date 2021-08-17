Advertisement

Parts of Coffey Co. will see Wednesday power outage

(Evergy)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WIBW) - People in some parts of Coffey Co. will lose power for a time this week.

Coffey Co. Emergency Mgt. shared a social media post, stating Evergy will be replacing a transmission structure. Work is set to begin at 8 a.m. Wednesday, and last six to eight hours.

During that time, customers in Waverly, Beto Junction, and surrounding rural customers will experience power interruptions.

According to the post, the transmission structure is at risk of failing. Without the repairs, a failure could cause an emergency situation, resulting in a longer, unscheduled outage.

People with questions are directed to contact Evergy at 1-800-383-1183.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead and another is in the hospital Monday morning after a shooting near Pawnee...
Man arrested for 2nd degree murder in south Wichita shooting
Police said about 50 rail cars were tipped over by gusty winds Sunday night during the storm.
Gusty winds, large hail cause damage in Sunday night storms in western, central Kansas
Firefighter electrocuted while responding to crash in SW Kansas
The WIBW weather camera in Emporia caught crews cleaning up what appeared to be a structure...
Battalion Chief: restaurant a “total loss” after structure fire
Local landscapers swarmed with armyworm inquiries and appointments.
Local landscapers swarmed with armyworm inquiries, appointments

Latest News

Salina Commission meeting on Aug. 16, 2021.
Salina city commissioners hear findings of audit into fire department
William Newton hospital
Rural hospitals struggling to transfer patients
Hadley MS students get iPads
Students at Hadley Middle School among those receiving iPads for school year
Census data points to decreasing influence of rural areas
Population shifts in Kansas set up redistricting changes