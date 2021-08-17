Sedgwick County names interim EMSS medical director

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County named Dr. Kevin Brinker as the Interim EMSS Medical Director, on a part-time basis.

Brinker previously worked with Sedgwick County EMS from 1985-1999, first as an EMT, and then as a paramedic. He rose to the rank of Captain (equivalent to the current Shift Commander position), before attending medical school.

Dr. Brinker currently practices in both Newton Medical Center and Newman Regional Health in Emporia.

He will serve in this role while Sedgwick County conducts a national search for a permanent director.

Earlier this month, the county named Major Kevin Lanterman as interim EMS director, replacing former EMS Director Dr. John Gallagher who resigned in July.

EMSS was created by a mutual agreement between the City of Wichita and Sedgwick County. EMSS provides medical oversight and aids in developing protocols and procedures for patient care from the 911 call for help to the hospital.

