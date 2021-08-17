U.S. continuing steps to keep African Swine Fever out of country

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The U.S. is continuing to take steps to keep African Swine Fever out of the country. Recently confirmed in the Dominican Republic, the virus is creeping closer to American soil. The U.S. is putting multiple safeguards in place in the effort to keep the virus out of the country.

“The customs and border protection agents, one of their key goals is to make sure that international travelers coming back into the country do not bring this virus along with them, whether on themselves or any of their belongings,” K-State Department of Diagnostic Medicine and Pathobiology Jordan Gebhardt,” said. “And some other important safeguards include biosecurity on our swine farms, so a producer using practices to help reduce the chance of disease introduction into their farms.”

If the African Swine Fever were to enter U.S. borders Gebhardt said the key principals in response would be to detect, control and irradicate the disease as quickly as possible.

