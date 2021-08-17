Wichita teacher continues participation in vaccine study

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - According to Moderna, 30,000 participants enrolled in Phase 3 of the study as of October 2020. Around 9-percent of participants are educators or students.

One of those participants is David Shelly. He has been a Spanish teacher at Wichita East High School for 33 years.

“That was something I could do. We had this opportunity here in Wichita and I really jumped on it. I really wanted to be part of that trial,” said Shelly.

In January 2021, he learned that the two shots he received last year were the real Moderna vaccines. He has since started traveling again.

“I still wear a mask indoors whenever I’m not able to social distance. But, it’s a good feeling knowing that I’m not likely to get COVID. And, if I do, it’s really unlikely that it’s severe. So, it’s a good feeling,” said Shelly.

In 2020, 250 participants signed up for the vaccine trial at Heartland Research in East Wichita.

“If you want a new medication, that’s the only way you’re going to get it. The FDA mantra is, ‘In God we trust. All others, bring data.’ So, we have to keep the data for them,” said Dr. Terry Poling, senior vice president for AMR Wichita.

Participants, ages 18 to 55, received either the real vaccine or a placebo.

“It’s a 95-percent effective vaccine. However, they are getting some breakthroughs,” said Poling. “When they do get it, they don’t get seriously ill. They don’t up in the ICU and they don’t die.”

Shelly plans to participate in the full 25-month study, and will continue with weekly and monthly follow-ups.

“I wasn’t even aware there were so many clinical trials available in this area,” said Shelly.

To learn more about participating in a clinical trial with Heartland Research/AMR Wichita, click here.

Previous story: Vaccine trial for COVID-19 beginning in Wichita area (July 2020)

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.