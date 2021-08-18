Advertisement

1 killed, 3 seriously injured in early Wednesday morning crash in Abilene

By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ABILENE, Kan. (KWCH) - One person was killed and three others were seriously injured in a rollover crash in Abilene Wednesday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, four people were in a Nissan Altima that was speeding down Brady Street at 2 a.m. They lost control of the car in the 1300 block and left the roadway and rolled twice, landing on Hillside Street and private property.

All four occupants of the vehicle were not wearing their seatbelts, according to KHP.

