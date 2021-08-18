Advertisement

5 arrests made in 2017 murder of Emporia teen

KWCH arrests, handcuffs, police lights
By KWCH Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and other local law enforcement agencies made five arrests in the 2017 murder of 19-year-old Jesus Avila.

Avila’s body was found in a vehicle in rural Lyon County in Sept. 2017.

Four arrests were made in Emporia, and an additional arrest was made in Tulsa, Okla.

Four people, 19-year-old Alan Alanis, 20-year-old Armando Nunez, 21-year-old Jordy Cornejo-Campoverde, and 22-year-old Jovan Pecina were arrested in Emporia Wednesday morning.

Andrew John Granado, 21, was arrested in Tulsa.

All five suspects were arrested for murder in the first-degree, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, aggravated robbery, arson, and interference with a law enforcement officer.

The case will be prosecuted by the Lyon County Attorney’s Office.

