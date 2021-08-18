Advertisement

Abilene man’s body pulled from river; death ruled accidental

generic
generic(KWCH 12)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINA, Kan. (AP) - The body of an Abilene man who fell into the Smoky Hill River just east of Salina has been recovered, and authorities have ruled his death accidental.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday when a witness reported seeing a man peering over, then tumbling over, the rail of a bridge spanning the river.

A search for the man was called off Monday night and resumed Tuesday morning when the body was found about a quarter-mile downstream from the bridge.

Authorities identified the victim as 78-year-old Troy Leatherman.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died Tuesday afternoon after a shooting in southeast Wichita.
Police investigate man’s death in SE Wichita, person of interest in custody
The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office responded after a man's body was found Tuesday, Aug. 17...
Body found in NW Wichita
The family of 3-year-old Abiel Zapata Valenzuela filed a wrongful death lawsuit stating there...
Family files lawsuit in death of 3-year-old boy at Wichita dentist office
One person is critically hurt and another has suffered serious injuries after a crash near...
2 people injured in south Wichita crash
In this photo from Friday, May 1, 2020, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly discusses the coronavirus...
GOP claims Kansas governor is spending COVID funds illegally

Latest News

People lined up Wednesday outside the old library in downtown Wichita to get their third dose...
Sedgwick County begins offering third dose of COVID-19 vaccines
Dodge City sign
Dodge City residents to vote on sales tax increase in November
Parent is tased at football game over mask non-compliance in Logan, Ohio.
Update: Trial of woman arrested at middle school football game delayed to September
The U-Haul jumped a curb and hit the building around 5:45 a.m.
West Wichita McDonald’s closed after U-Haul runs into building