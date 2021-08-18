Brown fills final roster spot for Shockers

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) - Wichita State head coach Isaac Brown held back his 13th-and-final scholarship, just in case.

That case arrived Wednesday with the signing of Isaac Abidde, a 6-foot-9 forward from Albany, Ga. who had originally planned to attend prep school this fall. He’s headed to Wichita instead as the last piece of the Shockers’ 2021-22 men’s basketball roster.

The Westover High School product was a first team Class 4A All-State selection this season by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution after earning honorable mention honors in 2020.

It was a whirlwind week for Abidde, who took an official visit to WSU on Monday, committed and signed on Wednesday and plans to be back in Wichita by the end of the week to join his new teammates.

“Isaac is super-athletic, shoots the three well, blocks shots and can guard the one-through-four positions,” Brown said. “He’s also a great kid, who I think can help our program. To get a guy of his caliber, this late in the recruiting process is a major win for us.”