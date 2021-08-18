Building You: Ascension Via Christi hiring new registered nurses

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ascension Via Christi continues hiring new registered nurses.

Since May, Ascension Via Christi has hired 137 nursing graduates.

One of those graduates is Ethan Wright, who graduated from Pittsburg State University in May.

“I’m very excited to start working,” said Wright.

The newly credentialed, registered nurse had an eye on this career since freshman year in college.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for all people. It doesn’t matter if you’re male or female. If you can provide the adequate care, that’s what’s most important,” said Wright.

Shaunda Rakestraw, nursing career coach at Ascension Via Christi, said nursing is an in-demand career.

“An organization the size of Ascension and here at Via Christi, there’s a lot of amazing opportunities for our nurses to grow and to develop,” she said.

