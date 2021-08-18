Advertisement

Building You: Ascension Via Christi hiring new registered nurses

By Lily Wu
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ascension Via Christi continues hiring new registered nurses.

Since May, Ascension Via Christi has hired 137 nursing graduates.

One of those graduates is Ethan Wright, who graduated from Pittsburg State University in May.

“I’m very excited to start working,” said Wright.

The newly credentialed, registered nurse had an eye on this career since freshman year in college.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for all people. It doesn’t matter if you’re male or female. If you can provide the adequate care, that’s what’s most important,” said Wright.

Shaunda Rakestraw, nursing career coach at Ascension Via Christi, said nursing is an in-demand career.

“An organization the size of Ascension and here at Via Christi, there’s a lot of amazing opportunities for our nurses to grow and to develop,” she said.

To learn about career opportunities at Ascension, click here.

Related stories:

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police arrested 34-year-old Latoya McCurn on Tuesday (8/17/21) in connection with the...
Woman arrested for first-degree murder in deadly SE Wichita stabbing
The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office responded after a man's body was found Tuesday, Aug. 17...
Man’s death investigated as suicide after body found in NW Wichita
The family of 3-year-old Abiel Zapata Valenzuela filed a wrongful death lawsuit stating there...
Family files lawsuit in death of 3-year-old boy at Wichita dentist office
One person is critically hurt and another has suffered serious injuries after a crash near...
2 people injured in south Wichita crash
Wichita Public Schools USD 259
Wichita school district seeks to offer clarity on COVID testing policy

Latest News

Bird scooters
Derby gets e-scooters
Cattle
Cattle producers can benefit from use of essential oils
Cattle
Research shows positive effect essential oils have on cattle
COVID-19 testing site for Sedgwick County, Kansas
Sedgwick County addressing spacing concerns with increased COVID testing demand
FILE - COVID-19 shots for kids
Sedgwick County to host vaccine clinics at 8 Wichita high schools